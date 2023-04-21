Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets April 2023 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 18:08 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has started receiving the April 2023 Android security patch in India. The latest update, labelled OxygenOS 13 C.28, also fixes a couple of issues including the one where third-party apps were unable to open the camera in full screen.

This update also fixes a bug that prevented WhatsApp users from making voice or video calls in certain scenarios. Check out the complete update changelog below (via):

Changelog

System

  • Integrates the April 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability and performance.

Camera

  • Fixes an issue where third-party apps cannot open the camera in full screen.

Apps

  • Fixes an issue where you are unable to make voice or video calls with WhatsApp in certain scenarios.

The update is being rolled out gradually and will initially be available to a limited number of users, with a wider release scheduled to begin in a few days. If you want to check for the update manually, you can do so by navigating to your phone's Settings > System >System Updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes with a 6.59-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage.

In terms of the camera setup, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has a 64MP primary camera with EIS, a 2MP depth-assist camera, and a 2MP macro lens on the back. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, and it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick authentication.

