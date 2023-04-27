Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets: Check Amazing Offers from 10 Plus Partners

India Getting a personal loan is easy and hassle-free on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. One can avail this unsecured credit to manage both planned and unexpected finances. With features like minimal documentation and quick disbursal, one can easily get funding online.

Individuals looking for the best lending options can easily visit the Bajaj Markets’ app or website, submit their basic information, and avail of an offer from their chosen lending partner. On Bajaj Markets, personal loan interest rates start from just 10.49% p.a.

Here are the interest rates offered by different lending partners on Bajaj Markets.

Our Partners Interest Rate Range Bajaj Finance Limited 13.5% p.a. onwards Axis Bank 10.49% p.a. onwards PaySense Partners 14% p.a. onwards L&T Consumer Loans 11% p.a. onwards Fibe 14% p.a. onwards CASHe 30% p.a. onwards KreditBee 15% p.a. onwards Fullerton India 12% p.a. onwards Muthoot Finance 14.50% p.a. onwards YES Bank 10.99% p.a. onwards mPokket 24% p.a. onwards IIFL 16.50% p.a. onwards InCred 21% p.a. onwards Upwards 1.5% p.m. onwards The interest rates are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

Reports point to a whopping increase of Rs. 37.7 trillion in the number of personal loans taken in 2022. The ease of access, combined with digital lending solutions are contributing factors to this rise. Bajaj Markets offers such provisions, deploying digital provisions for individuals looking to reap the benefit of hassle-free financing.

All one has to do is complete the application form and check personal loan eligibility. Then, choose the lending partner, review the offer, and authorise disbursal. The process is simple, and one can check for the loan offers through the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology, and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

