Left Menu

You can now add emoji reactions to existing comments in Google Docs

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-04-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 08:36 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Last year, Google introduced an emoji reactions feature in Docs on the web to express opinions about document content. Now, Docs is adding the ability to add emoji reactions to existing comments.

"This new feature increases collaboration by enabling you to quickly and creatively express your opinions about document content," Google said.

The ability to add emoji reactions to existing comments in Google Docs will be gradually rolled out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains starting on April 28, 2023, and May 3, 2023, respectively. The gradual rollout can take up to 15 days for feature visibility, meaning not all users may see the new features immediately.

How to add emoji reactions to comments in Google Docs?

  • Open a Google Doc.
  • Hover over the comment you want to react to.
  • Click Add emoji reaction
  • Choose the emoji you want to add

It is worth mentioning that you can add multiple emojis to the same comment.

In parallel, Google is rolling out a new feature that lets you attach a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to a Google Calendar event directly from Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. This feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers only.

Another feature rolling out to Google Slides users is the new drag and drop functionality that allows you to easily drag and drop images from anywhere to replace images in your Slides presentations. Previously, replacing the image in Slides was possible by either using the menu toolbar or right-clicking on the image.

The new drag and drop feature in Google Slides has already started rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will start seeing the feature on May 9, 2023.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023