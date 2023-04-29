You can now add emoji reactions to existing comments in Google Docs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Last year, Google introduced an emoji reactions feature in Docs on the web to express opinions about document content. Now, Docs is adding the ability to add emoji reactions to existing comments.

"This new feature increases collaboration by enabling you to quickly and creatively express your opinions about document content," Google said.

The ability to add emoji reactions to existing comments in Google Docs will be gradually rolled out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains starting on April 28, 2023, and May 3, 2023, respectively. The gradual rollout can take up to 15 days for feature visibility, meaning not all users may see the new features immediately.

How to add emoji reactions to comments in Google Docs?

Open a Google Doc.

Hover over the comment you want to react to.

Click Add emoji reaction

Choose the emoji you want to add

It is worth mentioning that you can add multiple emojis to the same comment.

In parallel, Google is rolling out a new feature that lets you attach a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to a Google Calendar event directly from Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. This feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers only.

Another feature rolling out to Google Slides users is the new drag and drop functionality that allows you to easily drag and drop images from anywhere to replace images in your Slides presentations. Previously, replacing the image in Slides was possible by either using the menu toolbar or right-clicking on the image.

The new drag and drop feature in Google Slides has already started rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will start seeing the feature on May 9, 2023.