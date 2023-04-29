Left Menu

You can now set custom time period to auto-delete Google Chat messages

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-04-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 14:29 IST
You can now set custom time period to auto-delete Google Chat messages
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is giving admins more control over how long their users can see messages in Google Chat. With this new update, admins can set a custom time period for messages to automatically be deleted in Chat. The auto-deletion timeframe can range from 30 days to several years and can be enabled for 1:1 direct messages, group direct messages, and spaces - you can assign a timeframe for each message type.

This feature will only apply to messages sent while the conversation history is enabled. When history is off, messages are auto-deleted after 24 hours.

"This update gives admins more granular control over how long their users can see messages in conversations. For end user practicality, this helps unclutter conversations, while complying with retention requirements (if a retention policy is applied)," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The new Google Chat setting will be disabled by default and can be configured by admins at the organizational unit level for 1:1 direct messages. For group messages and spaces, it can be configured at the domain level.

How to set a custom time period for the auto-deletion of messages in Google Chat?

  • Sign in to your Google Admin console.
  • In the Admin console, go to Menu > Apps > Google Workspace > Google Chat.
  • Click Auto-deletion.
  • Click 1:1 Direct messages / Group direct messages / Spaces
  • Check the Enable auto-deletion box to turn automatic deletions on.
  • Enter the number of days to retain messages before auto-deletion (enter at least 30 days)
  • Click Save

The feature is gradually rolling out to the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. This rollout will take up to 15 days for feature visibility, meaning that it may take up to 15 days for all users to have access to the new feature. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus customers.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023