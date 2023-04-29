You can now set custom time period to auto-delete Google Chat messages

Google is giving admins more control over how long their users can see messages in Google Chat. With this new update, admins can set a custom time period for messages to automatically be deleted in Chat. The auto-deletion timeframe can range from 30 days to several years and can be enabled for 1:1 direct messages, group direct messages, and spaces - you can assign a timeframe for each message type.

This feature will only apply to messages sent while the conversation history is enabled. When history is off, messages are auto-deleted after 24 hours.

"This update gives admins more granular control over how long their users can see messages in conversations. For end user practicality, this helps unclutter conversations, while complying with retention requirements (if a retention policy is applied)," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The new Google Chat setting will be disabled by default and can be configured by admins at the organizational unit level for 1:1 direct messages. For group messages and spaces, it can be configured at the domain level.

How to set a custom time period for the auto-deletion of messages in Google Chat?

Sign in to your Google Admin console.

In the Admin console, go to Menu > Apps > Google Workspace > Google Chat.

Click Auto-deletion .

. Click 1:1 Direct messages / Group direct messages / Spaces

Check the Enable auto-deletion box to turn automatic deletions on.

box to turn automatic deletions on. Enter the number of days to retain messages before auto-deletion (enter at least 30 days)

to retain messages before auto-deletion (enter at least 30 days) Click Save

The feature is gradually rolling out to the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. This rollout will take up to 15 days for feature visibility, meaning that it may take up to 15 days for all users to have access to the new feature. It will be available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus customers.