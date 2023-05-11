OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

OnePlus has announced the availability of Android 14 Beta for the OnePlus 11, giving users the opportunity to experience the newest version of Android ahead of the official release.

"We have been making every effort to give OnePlus 11 users the chance to experience the newest version of Android as soon as possible. This build of Android 14 is best suited for developers and other advanced users. By providing access to Android 14 at an early stage, app developers and other early adopters in our Community are able to start creating even better software experiences," OnePlus wrote in a post in the community forums.

Before installing the Android 14 build, OnePlus 11 users should make sure that the battery level is above 30% and that a minimum of 4GB of storage space is available. Notably, carrier version devices (T-mobile/Verizon) aren't compatible with the Beta builds.

This build also includes a bunch of known issues including: