Left Menu

OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 09:30 IST
OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11
Image Credit: OnePlus Community

OnePlus has announced the availability of Android 14 Beta for the OnePlus 11, giving users the opportunity to experience the newest version of Android ahead of the official release.

"We have been making every effort to give OnePlus 11 users the chance to experience the newest version of Android as soon as possible. This build of Android 14 is best suited for developers and other advanced users. By providing access to Android 14 at an early stage, app developers and other early adopters in our Community are able to start creating even better software experiences," OnePlus wrote in a post in the community forums.

Before installing the Android 14 build, OnePlus 11 users should make sure that the battery level is above 30% and that a minimum of 4GB of storage space is available. Notably, carrier version devices (T-mobile/Verizon) aren't compatible with the Beta builds.

This build also includes a bunch of known issues including:

  • WLAN malfunctions in certain scenarios
  • Connection fails when casting to a TV display
  • Red screen is seen when switching from Guest mode to Owner mode in certain scenarios
  • Manual connection fails after the phone is disconnected from the tablet
  • WeChat calls may not ring with Bluetooth headsets
  • Red screen flashes when creating a new calendar
  • Screen freezes when taking picture with the front camera in WhatsApp

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023