Ahead of G7 summit, Japan PM says he expects more investment from global chipmakers

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 07:09 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he expected additional investment from global chipmakers into Japan after meeting with top executives on Thursday ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima.

In remarks to reporters after his meeting with executives including from Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Kishida said the G7 leaders would discuss stabilising supply chains.

The meeting also included executives from Micron Technology Inc, IBM Corp, Applied Materials and Samsung Electronics, among others.

