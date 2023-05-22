Himachal: Official Facebook page of Kullu dy commissioner hacked

The official Facebook account of the Kullu deputy commissioner (DC) was hacked and objectionable content was posted on a cloned profile, officials said on Monday.

In a social media post, Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, said, “DC's Kullu official Facebook page has been hacked by someone after preparing a clone version of it.” According to Garg, a fake ID was created with the name ‘DC Kullu’ and objectionable content is being uploaded on it.

The DC also claimed that the page is currently blocked.

He also asked people to report the matter to Facebook.

