Soccer-Leicester and Leeds relegated from Premier League, Everton safe
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 23:02 IST
Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League in a dramatic finale as Everton survived on Sunday.
Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 which was enough to keep the Merseysiders up despite a 2-1 win for Leicester over West Ham United. Leeds lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Toby Davis)
