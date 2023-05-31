North Korea says satellite launch suffered malfunction

A satellite launch conducted by North Korea on Wednesday ended in failure after the rocket's second stage malfunctioned, sending the craft plunging into the sea, North Korean state media said. The new "Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed due to instability in the engine and fuel system, state news agency KCNA reported.

The launch was the nuclear-armed state's sixth satellite launch attempt, and the first since 2016. It was supposed to launch North Korea's first spy satellite into orbit.

