Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 06:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 06:09 IST
US silence on Moscow attack encourages Ukraine - Russian envoy

The United States is encouraging Ukraine by publicly ignoring the drone attacks on Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's Ambassador to the United States said, according to reports from Russian state news agencies on Wednesday.

"Silence and ignoring the atrocities ... is a kind of indulgence (to Kyiv)," the RIA news agency cited Ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying.

"In fact this is an encouragement for Ukrainian terrorists."

