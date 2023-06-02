Left Menu

G Viswam takes charge as Director of LRDE, a DRDO lab

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:44 IST
G Viswam takes charge as Director of LRDE, a DRDO lab
Distinguished scientist G Viswam has been appointed as Director of Bengaluru-based Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), a unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He assumed charge from Dr P Radhakrishna, Distinguished Scientist, who superannuated on May 31, an official release said on Friday.

He started his career in LRDE as a Scientist 'B' in 1989 and rose to the rank of Distinguished Scientist, it said.

Viswam worked in various radar projects with vast experience in design and development of radar systems, more specifically in surveillance and fire control radars of 'Akash' weapon system, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Akash-NG, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR) for Army/Air force needs and Programme AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

