New Google Chat feature auto-hides inactive direct messages and spaces

Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Chat is introducing a new feature, called Chat Declutter, which helps users find and access their most relevant Chat conversations more easily by automatically hiding inactive direct messages and spaces.

With Chat Declutter, conversations that have been inactive for the past 7 days will be hidden, streamlining the conversation view and reducing clutter. This feature will only be activated for sections that contain more than 10 conversations and will not affect pinned conversations, ensuring important discussions remain easily accessible.

To access hidden conversations, users can simply toggle the "More" button, which will provide them with a comprehensive list of all their Chat conversations.

The rollout of Chat Declutter will take place gradually over the next several weeks. Starting from June 2, 2023, users in both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains can expect to see the feature over the next several weeks. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

Last month, Google Chat introduced a new feature called 'message quoting' that allows you to quote a previous message when sending a reply in a direct message, group message, or space (if configured with in-line threading). Both features are aimed at improving the overall Chat experience.