India win two gold and one bronze in Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships
Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively to launch India's campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note, here on Sunday.
Heena clocked 53.31 seconds -- just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s -- to win the gold. She had also won a gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April.
Bhartpreet picked up the second gold for India with a best throw of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions.
Antima Pal won India's third medal of the day -- a bronze -- in the women's 5,000m race with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.
