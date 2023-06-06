Left Menu

Brazil's Lula launches plan to stop deforestation in Amazon by 2030

Brazil's government on Monday unveiled how it plans to meet a pledge to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon by 2030, using strengthened law enforcement against environmental crimes and other measures in the world's largest tropical rainforest. Under former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil joined a 2021 pact with more than 140 countries to end deforestation globally by 2030.

Brazil's government on Monday unveiled how it plans to meet a pledge to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon by 2030, using strengthened law enforcement against environmental crimes and other measures in the world's largest tropical rainforest. Under former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil joined

a 2021 pact with more than 140 countries to end deforestation globally by 2030. Left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who assumed office Jan. 1, has made it a centerpiece of his environmental policy.

 

