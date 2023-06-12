Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor with incredibly fast 0.03ms response time launches globally

Samsung Electronics' highly anticipated gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC), has been launched globally. This new addition to the company's lineup takes gaming to the next level with its enhanced AI upscaling technology and an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time (GtG).

The Odyssey OLED G9 boasts a massive 49-inch display with a 1800R curvature and is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD) resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor's rapid 0.03ms GtG response time and 240Hz refresh rate ensure smooth and fluid gameplay.

What sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other gaming monitors is the addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro. Powered by a deep learning algorithm, this advanced processor intelligently analyzes images, adjusts brightness, and amplifies contrast for each pixel, resulting in stunningly brilliant images with restored details, Samsung claims.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology that provides super smooth gameplay and with DisplayHDR True Black 400, the Odyssey OLED G9 delivers incredible details and vivid colors.

Equipped with the Samsung Gaming Hub and smart TV apps, users can access streaming services and gaming platforms directly from the monitor.

One of the standout features of the Odyssey OLED G9 is the Multi View offering, which allows users to split the screen and enjoy gameplay on two separate displays simultaneously. This eliminates the need for a multiple-monitor setup, enabling multitasking without any hassle.

The monitor offers versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, Micro HDMI 2.1, Display Port 1.4, and Auto Source Switch+. These options provide cleaner connections through a central USB hub, ensuring a seamless experience regardless of the content source.

The Odyssey OLED G9 series also includes the G93SC model which provides the same powerful OLED performance but without the Gaming Hub or smart TV offerings.

The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) will be available for purchase worldwide starting today, i.e. June 12, 2023, with launch schedules varying by region. The G93SC model is expected to be available globally from Q3 2023.

Commenting on this launch, Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Last year, Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G8. With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with unrivaled picture quality, we are excited to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming."