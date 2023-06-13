Left Menu

Google Meet expands language support for closed captioning and translated captions

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Meet is expanding support for closed captioning to foster inclusivity and ensure that meetings are accessible to a wider range of participants. With the latest update, seven new languages including French Canadian (web only, mobile support coming soon), Indonesian, Polish, Romanian, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese, have been included.

Additionally, Google Meet has introduced additional language options for translated captions. Meetings spoken in English can now be translated into Dutch, Indonesian, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

It's worth noting that the newly supported languages for closed captioning will have a "beta" tag, as Google continues to optimize their performance. On the other hand, the closed caption languages that have been validated and are out of beta will no longer show the tag. These include Dutch, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Russian.

Meeting participants can utilize live translated captions if the meeting is organized by a user with an eligible Google Workspace edition. Translated captions are available for meetings organized by Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade

Closed captions in Meet, on the other hand, are accessible to all Google Workspace customers as well as users with personal Google accounts.

