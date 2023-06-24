Left Menu

Google Forms introduces enhanced email collection options

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 15:23 IST

 

Google Forms has introduced new options that provide enhanced flexibility for form creators when collecting email addresses. Previously, form creators had a simple toggle option to collect email addresses automatically with form submissions. Now, Google has introduced three distinct email collection options:

  • Verified email collection
  • Responder input, and
  • Do not collect

Verified email collection (formerly known as automatic email collection) now requires users to click a checkbox to confirm the email address being collected upon submission. This ensures that the email address is verified and accurate. To collect verified emails:

  • Open a form in Google Forms
  • At the top, click Settings > Responses
  • Click the Down arrow
  • Under "Collect email addresses," select Verified

The second option, Responder input (previously known as manual email collection), allows respondents to manually input their email address in a designated field. To collect emails manually, select Responder input under "Collect email addresses."

Lastly, the Do not Collect option allows form creators to disable the collection of email addresses altogether.

These new email collection options provide Google Forms users with increased control and customization. The ability to choose the appropriate email collection method enhances the overall user experience.

The rollout of these features will occur simultaneously for both Rapid and Scheduled Release, with an estimated completion time of 15 business days. All Google Workspace customers will have access to these new options.

