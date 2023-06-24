Google Forms introduces enhanced email collection options

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Forms has introduced new options that provide enhanced flexibility for form creators when collecting email addresses. Previously, form creators had a simple toggle option to collect email addresses automatically with form submissions. Now, Google has introduced three distinct email collection options:

Verified email collection

Responder input, and

Do not collect

Verified email collection (formerly known as automatic email collection) now requires users to click a checkbox to confirm the email address being collected upon submission. This ensures that the email address is verified and accurate. To collect verified emails:

Open a form in Google Forms

At the top, click Settings > Responses

Click the Down arrow

Under "Collect email addresses," select Verified

The second option, Responder input (previously known as manual email collection), allows respondents to manually input their email address in a designated field. To collect emails manually, select Responder input under "Collect email addresses."

Lastly, the Do not Collect option allows form creators to disable the collection of email addresses altogether.

These new email collection options provide Google Forms users with increased control and customization. The ability to choose the appropriate email collection method enhances the overall user experience.

The rollout of these features will occur simultaneously for both Rapid and Scheduled Release, with an estimated completion time of 15 business days. All Google Workspace customers will have access to these new options.