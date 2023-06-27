Google Meet users can now apply background blur when using virtual desktop to join meeting

Google Meet has announced an exciting new feature for users leveraging virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). VDI users can now apply background blur and light adjustment to enhance their video call experience.

With background blur, Google Meet intelligently separates the user from their surroundings, applying a blur effect to the background while keeping the user clear and in focus. This feature eliminates distractions and ensures that meeting participants remain the center of attention.

Moreover, Google Meet now includes light adjustment for VDI users. This automatic feature detects when a participant appears underexposed, adjusting the brightness levels to enhance visibility.

Notably, these effects will be applied once a user joins a call and cannot be previewed in the greenroom. However, once activated, the background blur and light adjustment features will enhance the overall meeting quality and performance.

"For admins, this optimization will help cut down on the demand put on your VDIs, such as CPU, GPU, and memory usage while helping to improve meeting quality and performance," Google said.

The rollout of background blur and light adjustment for VDI users has already commenced for both the Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. The feature will become visible within 1-3 days of the initial rollout date.

The new features are available to Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Individual customers.

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out a new quick action feature in Meet, allowing users to conveniently access popular features.By simply hovering the mouse over their own video feed, users can now access a range of video effects to add an element of fun and creativity to their meetings.

Immersive backgrounds enable users to transport themselves to virtual locations, whether it's a professional backdrop or a fun-filled scene. Fun filters add a touch of humor and entertainment, making meetings more engaging and enjoyable for all participants.

The quick action feature also includes a reframing option, allowing users to adjust their video feed for improved visibility. This feature ensures that participants are properly framed within the video, enhancing their presence and making communication more effective.

Furthermore, Google Meet users can now turn off the video feed of other participants using the quick action feature on their video. This functionality proves valuable in situations where users want to focus their meeting view solely on the presenter or eliminate distractions caused by participants with disruptive video feeds.

For Rapid Release domains, the feature will be fully rolled out within 1-3 days, starting from June 26, 2023. For scheduled release domains, the rollout will be gradual, taking up to 15 days for the feature to become visible, commencing on July 5, 2023.

The new quick action menu in Google Meet is available to all Google Workspace customers. The reframing feature is only available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning upgrade, Workspace Individual customers as well as to Google One Subscribers with 2TB or more storage space.