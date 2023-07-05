Ericsson to build Europe-focused manufacturing and tech hub in Estonia

Swedish telecoms company Ericsson has announced its plans to build a next-gen smart manufacturing and technology hub in Europe. This new facility will be a green field investment valued at approximately EUR 155 million (USD 169 million) and is expected to be operational in 2026.

The next-gen hub will be located in Ülemiste City in Tallinn, Estonia. It will serve as a collaborative space for co-developing new cellular ecosystems and production techniques, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Ericsson plans to merge all facilities in Tallinn, Estonia into a single, state-of-the-art facility spanning 50,000 square meters. The facility will house test labs, warehouses, production lines, and offices, fostering collaboration for co-developing cellular ecosystems and production techniques primarily with customers and partners in Europe, but with global implications for industrialization and volume production.

"This move is in line with Ericsson's long-term strategy for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain, significantly reducing our carbon footprint and harnessing the power of 5G for smart manufacturing," said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

Ericsson, via its Estonian affiliate, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the property for constructing the smart hub. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to agreed-upon conditions.

The new European hub is expected to achieve a remarkable reduction of up to 70 percent in carbon emissions compared to the combined emissions of the four existing facilities in Tallinn via sustainable operations. The move will support Ericsson's target to achieve Net Zero in its own operations by 2030.

"This smart hub will be powered 100 percent by renewable electricity and built with optimal efficiency through AI, machine learning, robotics, and other advanced Industry 4.0 technologies, "Jejdling added.

Eicsson's existing factory in Estonia plays a strategic role in its global supply footprint, accounting for more than 40 percent of the industrialization of the company's 5G products.