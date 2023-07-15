New features improve media viewing on Android devices in Google Chat

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google is rolling out two new features to Google Chat for Android that enhance the overall media viewing experience. With the introduction of a new media viewer, users can now enjoy faster loading times for media thumbnails in full screen mode, smoother repeat playback, and effortlessly swipe through all media within a conversation.

By reducing loading times for media thumbnails, users can quickly dive into a media item without unnecessary delays. Additionally, the faster repeat playback feature eliminates lags or delays when replaying media content within a conversation.

The latest update brings a shared media option that allows users to quickly browse through all media shared in a Google Chat conversation. This feature can be accessed from both the conversation view and the full-screen view of each individual media item.

The new shared media option in Google Chat provides quick and easy access to all media files, enabling users to find specific images, videos, or other media items without the need to scroll through the entire conversation. Whether users are looking for a recent image or need to reference a previously shared document, this feature simplifies the process by presenting all media files in a single view.

To view shared images or videos​:

Open the Google Chat app

Open a conversation

At the top, next to the contact or conversation name, tap the right arrow

Tap Shared media.

To load more images or videos, scroll.

Google Chat users can look forward to an optimized media viewing experience in the coming days. The new features will be available to all Google Workspace customers.

In parallel, Google is rolling out the ability to insert emojis into a Google Sheet. To add a emoji, type “@” > “Emoji” > select the desired emoji or Go to “Insert” > “Emoji” > select the emoji you wish to insert into the Sheet.