FOREX-US dollar index rises after data
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:51 IST
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in June.
The dollar index rose 0.257% at 101.360.
