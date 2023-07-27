NSE Q1 net profit rises 9 pc to Rs 1,844 crore

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday reported a nine per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,844 crore for the June quarter.

The consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 2,987 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, up 13 per cent from the year-ago period, NSE said in a statement.

Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines, including listing, index services, data services, and co-location facility, the exchange said.

The net profit margins for the first quarter of the current financial year (FY24) stood at 55 per cent.

Also, the bourse decided to infuse Rs 1,400 crore into its subsidiary NSE Clearing Ltd, which will be used by the latter towards the contribution to the corpus of the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund.

During the first quarter of FY24, NSE contributed Rs 7,889 crore to the exchequer, of which securities transaction tax comprised Rs 6,411 crore, stamp duty (Rs 503 crore), GST (Rs 475 crore), income tax (Rs 225 crore) and Sebi (Rs 275 crore).

During its investor call in May, NSE informed regarding the augmentation of the core settlement guarantee corpus from the current level of around Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore over the next few years in a phased manner.

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an Average Daily Traded Volume (ADTV) of Rs 58,593 crore in the June quarter, up 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

The equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 1,04,056 crore, down 13 per cent y-o-y while equity options ADTVs stood at 54,210 crore, up 33 per cent y-o-y during the quarter.

