New feature enables teachers to customize grading in Google Classroom

Google Classroom has introduced a new feature that gives teachers greater control over grading and assignment submissions. The highly-requested feature allows teachers to customize the grading process by disabling submissions after a due date has passed.

"We hope this highly requested feature gives teachers more control over their workflow by allowing them to set their own level of flexibility for accepting assignments," Google said.

When creating a new assignment, teachers have the ability to set a strict due date or allow submissions to be accepted after the due date has passed. By default, the assignments tool will continue to accept submissions even after the due date.

However, with the new feature, teachers can choose to disable submissions for an assignment at any point, regardless of the strictness or presence of a due date. This means that teachers can close an assignment submission window whenever they deem it appropriate, such as at the end of a semester or academic year.

The rollout of this new feature is taking place in a gradual manner, with visibility expected to be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts within 15 days of the initial release on July 27, 2023. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.