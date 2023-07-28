Left Menu

New feature enables teachers to customize grading in Google Classroom

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:15 IST
New feature enables teachers to customize grading in Google Classroom
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Classroom has introduced a new feature that gives teachers greater control over grading and assignment submissions. The highly-requested feature allows teachers to customize the grading process by disabling submissions after a due date has passed.

"We hope this highly requested feature gives teachers more control over their workflow by allowing them to set their own level of flexibility for accepting assignments," Google said.

When creating a new assignment, teachers have the ability to set a strict due date or allow submissions to be accepted after the due date has passed. By default, the assignments tool will continue to accept submissions even after the due date.

However, with the new feature, teachers can choose to disable submissions for an assignment at any point, regardless of the strictness or presence of a due date. This means that teachers can close an assignment submission window whenever they deem it appropriate, such as at the end of a semester or academic year.

The rollout of this new feature is taking place in a gradual manner, with visibility expected to be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts within 15 days of the initial release on July 27, 2023. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023