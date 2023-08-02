Left Menu

You can now enable Q&A moderation for Google Meet meetings and in-domain live streams

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-08-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 10:15 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has introduced a new Q&A moderation feature, allowing Google Meet meeting hosts to have more control over the questions shared during meetings and in-domain live streams, on web and mobile devices.

The Q&A moderation feature allows hosts to review and approve questions before they are shared with meeting attendees. The feature will be disabled by default and can be activated by end users in the "Meeting activities" section of the host controls.

Meeting participants will be notified of whether the Q&A moderation feature is turned on or off for their specific meeting through a prominently displayed banner.

The gradual rollout of the feature will commence on August 1, 2023, with an estimated timeframe of up to 15 days for feature visibility across Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

The Q&A moderation feature in Google Meet will be available to a wide range of Google Workspace customers, including Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers.

"This update will help ensure questions are appropriate and on topic before they're shared broadly with meeting participants," Google said.

In parallel, Google is rolling out more granular control for who can access Google Forms features and services. With the latest update, a new toggle now prevents users from creating, editing or responding to Google Forms when it is turned off. Admins can disable the option at the domain, OU, and group level by navigating to Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs > Google Forms.

The new toggle in the Admin Console is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers. It may take up to 15 days for the new setting to be visible to all users.

