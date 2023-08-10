Nokia and partners showcase live 360-degree video broadcast using 5G Uplink CA

Nokia, in collaboration with TPG Telecom, and MediaTek, has showcased a live 360-degree video broadcast on the future of the Metaverse. The demo was conducted at Nokia's 5G Futures Lab, located in Sydney, Australia.

The live broadcast was enabled by Nokia's 5G Uplink Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology using TPG Telecom's operational 5G network and MediaTek's advanced 5G mobile chipset technology.

"Collaborating with TPG Telecom and MediaTek on this exciting project showcases a key building block of the Metaverse: 360-degree video streaming. Powered by Nokia's two component carrier 5G Uplink Carrier Aggregation technology, this breakthrough technology is vital for the immersive future needed to take industrial digitalization to the next level. We are proud to feature Leslie Shannon, Nokia's Head of Trend and Innovation Scouting and author of 'Interconnected Realities,' as the subject of this broadcast, highlighting the importance of 5G 2CC in realizing the transformative potential of the Metaverse," said Andrew Cope, Head of Oceania at Nokia.

By leveraging the combined power of two or more sub-6 GHz frequency bands, Nokia's CA technology achieves optimized 5G uplink speeds, facilitating real-time transmission of high-quality 360-degree video content. For this demo, Nokia's state-of-the-art AirScale portfolio, encompassing energy-efficient baseband, massive MIMO, and Remote Radio Head products, all powered by its ReefShark chipset, were used.

MediaTek contributed its 5G mobile platform, leveraging the MediaTek M80 5G modem seamlessly integrated into the Dimensity SoC series. The demonstration leveraged a combination of a 15 MHz carrier on the 700 MHz band (n28) and a 90 MHz carrier on the 3.6 GHz band (n78) through Uplink CA technology, achieving an impressive peak uplink throughput of 159 Mbps.

"This is a great demonstration of the immersive and innovative capability that TPG Telecom's cutting-edge 5G network can deliver to consumers and businesses alike. We look forward to future collaborations with Nokia and MediaTek as we work together to unlock a new world of content and possibilities for our customers," said David Yeo, General Manager of Wireless Access Networks at TPG Telecom.