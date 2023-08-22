OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus has announced OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing program for the OnePlus Nord 3 devices in India. If you want to experience the new Android 14-based software, you can join the program.

To apply for the program, follow these steps:

Confirm your phone has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2491_13.1.0.561(EX01)

Go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Follow the steps to apply

If your pass the review, you will receive the version in 3 workdays.

OnePlus is currently recruiting 500 people with OnePlus Nord 3 India variant to attend this Closed Beta Program. You can join this beta if you are an active member of the OnePlus Community and willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team via the Feedback APP.

This release includes some known issues, which were highlighted in an official post on the OnePlus Community forums page. These include:

Charging icon doesn't show two decimal places on the lock screen with super flash charger

Probable ringing of the phone in case of no incoming call

Probable black screen when swiping left or right at the bottom of the screen to switch between recent apps

Long screenshot displays abnormally on the Weather warning page

Probable misordering of album photos

After taking a photo and clicking the bottom in the left corner to enter the album, this photo can't be deleted normally

Google Contacts fails to delete multiple contacts

Camera may fail to recognize QR code

Screen flashes during auto screen-off

Probable issue of splash screen when switching tasks through multitasking backend with playing video in the background

OnePlus has also warned that the CBT version is not considered a stable build, and is still in development.

"If you join the CBT version, you must remain patient, tolerate its instability, and accept all risks and issues that come with it," the company said.