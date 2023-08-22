Left Menu

OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus Nord 3

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:36 IST
OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus Nord 3
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has announced OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing program for the OnePlus Nord 3 devices in India. If you want to experience the new Android 14-based software, you can join the program.

To apply for the program, follow these steps:

  • Confirm your phone has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2491_13.1.0.561(EX01)
  • Go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Follow the steps to apply
  • If your pass the review, you will receive the version in 3 workdays.

OnePlus is currently recruiting 500 people with OnePlus Nord 3 India variant to attend this Closed Beta Program. You can join this beta if you are an active member of the OnePlus Community and willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team via the Feedback APP.

This release includes some known issues, which were highlighted in an official post on the OnePlus Community forums page. These include:

  • Charging icon doesn't show two decimal places on the lock screen with super flash charger
  • Probable ringing of the phone in case of no incoming call
  • Probable black screen when swiping left or right at the bottom of the screen to switch between recent apps
  • Long screenshot displays abnormally on the Weather warning page
  • Probable misordering of album photos
  • After taking a photo and clicking the bottom in the left corner to enter the album, this photo can't be deleted normally
  • Google Contacts fails to delete multiple contacts
  • Camera may fail to recognize QR code
  • Screen flashes during auto screen-off
  • Probable issue of splash screen when switching tasks through multitasking backend with playing video in the background

OnePlus has also warned that the CBT version is not considered a stable build, and is still in development.

"If you join the CBT version, you must remain patient, tolerate its instability, and accept all risks and issues that come with it," the company said.

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023