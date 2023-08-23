Ceipal Launches Advanced VMS Capabilities for Staffing and Beyond

Procurewise Provides AI-Powered Sourcing and Spend Management Tools To Help Staffing Firms, Corporate Recruiters, Systems Integrators, and MSPs Manage and Grow Their Businesses Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Ceipal, the industry-leading, AI-powered total talent acquisition platform, today released its native and fully integrated VMS, Procurewise, bringing automated sourcing and spend management tools to staffing firms and beyond. Ceipal Procurewise enables any organization to affordably manage talent suppliers and sub-suppliers by automating the entire talent acquisition process. From one platform, Ceipal users can curate talent, automate candidate engagement, and activate the entire talent supply regardless of source. Staffing professionals typically rely on suppliers and sub-suppliers for as much as 15 percent or more of their business. By enabling medium and large staffing firms to automate and manage the entire talent supply chain from a single, integrated platform, Ceipal empowers its customers with complete visibility into their talent ecosystem. In addition to its VMS capabilities, Ceipal provides all the tools needed to manage and grow a staffing business more effectively and efficiently, including industry-leading ATS, workforce management, and CRM capabilities that are easily and natively integrated, along with data analytics, reports, invoicing, scorecards, and more.

Staffing firms that use Procurewise can now easily qualify and submit qualified candidates, coordinate and track interviews, and manage the entire talent acquisition lifecycle. Procurewise sourcing capabilities enable users to: • Manage Vendor Onboarding: Ensure a streamlined and prioritized workflow by pre-qualifying and digitally enrolling vendors and assigning tiers while automating the contractual process with DocuSign.

• Enforce Priority Rules: Automatically manage and enforce priority rules during job distribution and candidate submissions while streamlining vendor collaboration and eliminating duplication.

• Extend Recruiting Process: Seamlessly extend your recruiting process to your vendors, tapping into a larger network of potential candidates and increasing submissions.

• Improve Access to Talent: Consolidate all sources of talent in one platform, so you can easily find the right candidates at the right price.

"As pioneers of the new frontier of talent acquisition, we continue to see an ever-growing need for our products and services within the staffing sector and beyond," said Ceipal Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "Every staffing firm needs multiple suppliers to provide the correct mix of qualified talent. By enhancing our VMS capabilities and bringing them to a larger customer base, we're ensuring a diverse and qualified talent supply is accessible to virtually anyone." Ceipal Procurewise also offers an impressive array of spend management capabilities, including: • Hiring and Onboarding: Create and modify documents and work orders, accept work orders, and manage the placement process from one central location, all while ensuring compliance.

• Timesheets and Invoice Management: Manage all aspects of a project, from budget creation to milestone delivery and submissions and approvals of timesheets and invoices automatically with a multi-level approval workflow.

• Integrated Workforce Ecosystem: Leverage robust integrations, such as DocuSign, QuickBooks, and ADP RUN, to keep your projects moving forward.

• Governance and Compliance: Track all vendor contracts, from origination to expiration, in one convenient location for a simple, efficient, and essential compliance process. • Seamless Integration: Integrate Ceipal Procurewise fully and seamlessly with the Ceipal platform, eliminating silos and providing centralized oversight of your talent pipeline, prospective candidates, full-time and contingent workforce, and staffing suppliers.

• Advanced Analytics: Get a comprehensive overview of your productivity, total spend, and progress with dozens of built-in and customizable industry reports, dashboards, analytics, and supplier rate cards to make data-driven procurement decisions.

"Ceipal Procurewise automatically evaluates and vets submissions for us and even uses duplicate logic, which ensures proper credit is given to the correct supplier for every placement in the event of duplicate candidate submissions," said MOURI Tech Senior Manager Vishnu Goud B. "Procurewise also provides us with key insights and customized reporting that makes the entire talent acquisition lifecycle plainly visible, regardless of our talent source." For more information, please visit https://www.ceipal.com/vms/. About Ceipal Ceipal is a scalable, AI-driven, total talent acquisition platform that provides visibility across all channels and sources while organizing your data into a single talent ecosystem. With the power of advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Ceipal's industry-leading ATS and CRM capabilities empower you to efficiently identify, assess, engage, hire, and onboard the best talent. Ceipal Procurewise, our native and fully integrated VMS platform, provides unmatched capabilities for your HR, corporate procurement teams, and MSPs to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. Ceipal enables you to integrate, manage, and improve the entire talent acquisition lifecycle, so you can simplify, scale, and transform any high-growth business into a diverse talent powerhouse. For more information, visit https://www.ceipal.com/. Welcome to the new frontier of talent acquisition.

