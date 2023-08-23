You can now view speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Meet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has introduced a new feature that allows co-presenters to access and view speaker notes during Google Slides presentations in Meet, making presentations even more engaging.

A co-presenter is appointed by the main presenter - someone who starts presenting Google Slides presentation from inside a Meeting. When appointed as co-presenter, you get a visual notification inside Meet that you're made a co-presenter.

To view speaker notes as a co-presenter, click the speaker notes button in the controls at the bottom corner of the presentation. You must have edit access to the Google Slides presentation in order to view speaker notes.

"Primary and co-presenters can now read from the same speaker notes while engaging with their audience during a presentation. This allows everyone to present with greater confidence and reduces context switching between Meet and Slides," Google wrote in a blog post.

The rollout of this new feature has already commenced for Rapid Release domains, with a gradual visibility period of up to 15 days, starting on August 23, 2023. Scheduled Release domains will also see a similar gradual rollout, commencing on September 5, 2023.

The ability to view speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Meet is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching & Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual customers.