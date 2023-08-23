Left Menu

You can now view speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Meet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:24 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates 

Google has introduced a new feature that allows co-presenters to access and view speaker notes during Google Slides presentations in Meet, making presentations even more engaging.

A co-presenter is appointed by the main presenter - someone who starts presenting Google Slides presentation from inside a Meeting. When appointed as co-presenter, you get a visual notification inside Meet that you're made a co-presenter.

To view speaker notes as a co-presenter, click the speaker notes button in the controls at the bottom corner of the presentation. You must have edit access to the Google Slides presentation in order to view speaker notes.

"Primary and co-presenters can now read from the same speaker notes while engaging with their audience during a presentation. This allows everyone to present with greater confidence and reduces context switching between Meet and Slides," Google wrote in a blog post.

The rollout of this new feature has already commenced for Rapid Release domains, with a gradual visibility period of up to 15 days, starting on August 23, 2023. Scheduled Release domains will also see a similar gradual rollout, commencing on September 5, 2023.

The ability to view speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Meet is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching & Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual customers.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023