Verizon completes VoNR sessions over its 5G network using Ericsson's RedCap

Verizon, along with its partners Ericsson and MediaTek, has successfully completed data and voice (VoNR) sessions over its robust 5G network using Ericsson's innovative RedCap software (NR light functionality) and MediaTek's RedCap testing platform, paving the way for cost-effective and power-efficient use cases such as consumer wearables and enterprise IOT devices.

The over-the-air trial was conducted using 5G technology over C-band TDD spectrum as well as over 850 MHz FDD spectrum, in Verizon's production network employing its 5G standalone (SA) core.

"The evolution of this new light software coupled with the technologies deployed throughout our 5G network will allow us to provide the best possible experience for our customers in an efficient manner and will drive the 5G ecosystem with low-cost, energy-efficient devices," said Adam Koeppe, SVP of Network and Technology Planning at Verizon.

Devices like consumer wearables and audio-enabled enterprise solutions typically transmit and receive smaller amounts of data compared to smartphones, wireless routers or more robust enterprise solutions. Using the RedCap software and light MediaTek chipset, engineers have successfully demonstrated more efficient paths for these and future low-cost, low-power devices to run over the Verizon network.

The New Radio (NR) RedCap devices will help expand the 5G ecosystem by catering to specific use cases with more efficient resource allocation. RedCap devices offer data rates comparable to LTE-enabled devices while enhancing latency, device energy efficiency, and spectrum efficiency. Furthermore, this technology can support advanced 5G NR features such as enhanced positioning and network slicing.

"Pioneering both data and VoNR calls on both low- and mid-bands on Verizon's 5G standalone network demonstrates the capability of Ericsson RedCap as a software to boost a whole new range of use cases for both consumers and enterprises," said Graham Osborne, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Verizon, Ericsson North America.