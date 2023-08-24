Left Menu

Verizon completes VoNR sessions over its 5G network using Ericsson's RedCap

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:31 IST
Verizon completes VoNR sessions over its 5G network using Ericsson's RedCap
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Verizon, along with its partners Ericsson and MediaTek, has successfully completed data and voice (VoNR) sessions over its robust 5G network using Ericsson's innovative RedCap software (NR light functionality) and MediaTek's RedCap testing platform, paving the way for cost-effective and power-efficient use cases such as consumer wearables and enterprise IOT devices.

The over-the-air trial was conducted using 5G technology over C-band TDD spectrum as well as over 850 MHz FDD spectrum, in Verizon's production network employing its 5G standalone (SA) core.

"The evolution of this new light software coupled with the technologies deployed throughout our 5G network will allow us to provide the best possible experience for our customers in an efficient manner and will drive the 5G ecosystem with low-cost, energy-efficient devices," said Adam Koeppe, SVP of Network and Technology Planning at Verizon.

Devices like consumer wearables and audio-enabled enterprise solutions typically transmit and receive smaller amounts of data compared to smartphones, wireless routers or more robust enterprise solutions. Using the RedCap software and light MediaTek chipset, engineers have successfully demonstrated more efficient paths for these and future low-cost, low-power devices to run over the Verizon network.

The New Radio (NR) RedCap devices will help expand the 5G ecosystem by catering to specific use cases with more efficient resource allocation. RedCap devices offer data rates comparable to LTE-enabled devices while enhancing latency, device energy efficiency, and spectrum efficiency. Furthermore, this technology can support advanced 5G NR features such as enhanced positioning and network slicing.

"Pioneering both data and VoNR calls on both low- and mid-bands on Verizon's 5G standalone network demonstrates the capability of Ericsson RedCap as a software to boost a whole new range of use cases for both consumers and enterprises," said Graham Osborne, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Verizon, Ericsson North America.

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global
4
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023