You can now format text for new notes on Google Keep on Android

Google has added new text formatting options for new notes on Google Keep for Android. Building upon recent improvements such as multi-instance support and the single note widget, the rich text formatting will be available in existing Keep notes on Android in the coming weeks.

With the latest update, Google Keep provides a set of powerful tools to customize notes - whether it's highlighting a key point, creating headings for better organization, or simply making their text more visually appealing. Users can easily apply text formatting options such as bold, underline, italics, and various heading styles to enhance their notes.

The new text formatting options in Keep notes on Android devices will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Starting on August 24, 2023, Google initiated an extended rollout of the new feature within Google Workspace. The visibility of these features may potentially take longer than 15 days to reach all users in both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

To format text and view text formatting on Android devices, follow these steps:

Open the Google Keep app on your Android device

Tap Create

Add a note and title

Select the text you want to format.

Tap Format

Format the text

To remove formatting: