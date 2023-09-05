Google expands branding and customization capabilities to Sites

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates blog

Google is introducing branding and customization capabilities to Sites, allowing users to easily and quickly create high-quality, pre-designed themes for Google Sites. These capabilities are previously available in Google Slides and Google Forms.

Admins can enable these capabilities at the domain, OU, or group level. Once enabled, users can get access to a consistent set of design elements that align with their company branding - including fonts, branded colors, logo(s), a header image, and other theme settings like custom site width and page frames.

To access the domain theme in Google Sites, click on Themes in the right panel > select the configured domain theme that is displayed at the top of the themes sidebar, to apply it to the site.

"These features enhance brand consistency across an organization. Additional details Admins have the ability to assign a domain template to all users in the organization, or specify particular templates for certain workgroups," Google wrote in a blog post.

The branding and customization capabilities in Google Sites are gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. They will be available to Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus and Education Plus customers.