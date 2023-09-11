Left Menu

Telesat taps SpaceX to launch its broadband satellites in orbit Canada's Telesat on Monday said it has signed a agreement with SpaceX to launch its low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellation called Lightspeed starting in 2026, with the aim of providing global broadband service from space in late 2027.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:27 IST
Telesat taps SpaceX to launch its broadband satellites in orbit

Canada's Telesat on Monday said it has signed a agreement with SpaceX to launch its low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellation called Lightspeed starting in 2026, with the aim of providing global broadband service from space in late 2027. LEO satellites operate 36 times closer to Earth than traditional ones so they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster broadband service even in remote areas.

Lab-grown meat can be kosher and halal, experts say

Lab-grown meat can be labeled kosher and halal as long as its cells are derived in methods compliant with religious standards, according to two panels of experts commissioned by the nascent industry. The opinions are a win for cell-cultivated meat companies, executives said, because it means observant followers of Judaism and Islam could one day consume their products.

