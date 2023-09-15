7 Remarkable AI Chatbot Websites: Alternatives to ChatGPT in 2023

The digital realm has been transformed by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, with chatbots emerging as one of the most exciting applications of this technology that can cater to various needs.

Among many pioneers in this field, ChatGPT has become one of the most renowned ones. This online AI chatbot is known to have undeniably a high standard for AI-driven conversations. However, the landscape of AI chatbots is ever-expanding, offering a diverse range of alternatives.

Now, each chatbot has its own unique algorithm and features, making it different from one another to cater to our variety of needs and preferences. This article will delve into seven alternatives, each with its own capabilities and innovations that can redefine how we interact with AI.

Top 7 AI Chatbots Websites

1. AI Chatting

First on our list is AI Chatting. Equipped with more than 30 AI characters, such as an AI girlfriend, this chatbot is trained to understand and respond to a variety of topics. It can answer any of our questions, making it a versatile companion for anyone seeking assistance or simply looking for engaging conversation.

Even though it requires no additional settings, we can personalize and tailor its responses to match our preferences and requirements. You can chat with celebrities, counselors, historical figurines, experts, etc. in a few clicks.

One of the key advantages of this AI character chat that it provides is that we can enjoy up to 10 free credits per day. Other than that, it is accessible on any device as it is available on both the website and application versions. For mobile users, it is recommended to install the app for more convenience. The application is available for free on Google Play and App Store.

2. Jasper Chat

Jasper Chat is known for its seamless and intuitive chatting experience that goes beyond the typical superficial interactions. The platform claims to possess the capability to engage in discussions about intricate topics with exceptional precision and depth, making it trusted by more than 100,000 teams from global companies.

Its advanced matching algorithm can read hobbies and preferences, which can help us find like-minded people effortlessly. Moreover, Jasper can understand and write in more than 30 languages, including English, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, etc., in which we will find no language barrier.

The only downside is, that it provides no free service. Even though it provides 7 days of free trials, we will have to pay a subscription prior.

3. Chat by Copy.ai

With the aim of breaking away from the traditional limitations of chatbots, Chat by Copy.ai claims itself as the #1 ChatGPT alternative. It harnesses the power of machine learning to generate human-like responses to our inputs. Its complex algorithms can understand any context, sentiment, and intention, enabling it to provide us with rich and expressive conversations.

Exactly the same as ChatGPT, Chat by Copy.ai also provides free service permanently. However, for the premium services, it charges a flat rate of $49/month for unlimited access.

4. Chat by DeepAI

Developed by DeepAI, Chat by DeepAI is an advanced language model that utilizes modern artificial intelligence techniques to generate human-like responses to our queries and prompts. Its power to understand the context and generate detailed responses makes it a valuable tool for various applications, from day-to-day tasks, customer support, and content ideas to creative writing.

Other than the free version, this platform has the so-called “Genius mode”, which offers more knowledgeable and precise results to enhance the overall performance. However, it is only available via subscriptions to its “DeepAI Pro” package which costs $ 4.99/month.

5. Claude 2

Anthropic, a new startup AI company based in San Fransisco, develops Claude 2 for the purpose of providing a reliable AI assistant to our task. Managing tasks with a variety of responsibilities, like an informal conversation, text analysis, summarizing information, and understanding documents are some of their strengths. It can function as customer support that handles customer inquiries, troubleshoot issues, and provide instant solutions, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Unfortunately, to enjoy all these features, we will have to pay for a subscription plan. This chatbot charges a fee per million tokens. The cheapest costs $1.63/million tokens for prompt text or $5.51/million tokens for completion text.

Also, Claude 2 is only limited to certain countries like the UK and the US. Users from another country may find it hard to access the platform.

6. Bard

Bard is another product developed by Google AI. With its large language model (LLM), Bard is designed to provide assistance in various industries, including education, which may help students answer their questions; communication, which may help people to communicate clearly; entertainment, which may entertain people with stories or any creative content; as well as creativity, which may generate ideas.

The unique essence of Bard is, unlike other chatbots that claim themselves to have one of the best ones, Bard states that the platform itself is still an experience that may not offer the best result and, thus, needs feedback from its users. It is completely free though.

7. Bing AI

A direct competitor of the previous one. Bing is an AI chatbot developed by Microsoft. This chatbot was first created to amend the ever-growing demand for more personalized and efficient digital interactions.

This chatbot is quite similar to the search engine. Its slogan is “Ask real questions. Get complete answers. Chat and create”. Once we type in our questions, it will provide a short concise answer on the top of the results, followed by a bunch of sources. This way, we may skip the hassle of filtering all the sources to get our answer.

Conclusion

In short, AI chatbots’ ability to understand and respond to human interactions has revolutionized various industries. However, even though we continue to marvel at this advanced technology, it is crucial to address the challenges and harness the benefits responsibly. Whether you're seeking efficient customer service, personalized learning, or streamlined business operations, AI chatbots are only one of the ways to enhance our daily tasks. We cannot guarantee that it may provide exact results.

