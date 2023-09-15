Left Menu

Arunachal launches Aadhaar-linked birth registration

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:28 IST
Arunachal Pradesh became the second state in the Northeast after Nagaland to launch Aadhaar-linked birth registration, officials said on Friday.

It would help in birth registration-based Aadhaar enrolment for children up to the age of 5, they said.

The initiative was launched on Thursday by Women and Child Development Secretary Mimum Tayeng in presence of UIDAI director Abhishek Kaushik.

Tayeng said it would play a vital role in enrolling newborn babies, and would assist in the proper recording of beneficiary details on 'Poshan tracker', the mobile app used by Anganwadi workers.

She directed officials to ensure successful implementation of the initiative, so that no child is deprived of the benefits of any social welfare schemes.

On successful enrolment, a child would be provided with a blue colored 'Baal Aadhaar', which would be visibly distinguishable from other Aadhaar cards, Kaushik said.

The Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the registrar for birth and death in the state, is the nodal department for Aadhaar related activities.

