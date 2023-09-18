Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Introduces Maxima Savings Account and Business Maxima Current Account for Premium Customer Segments

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • The Maxima Savings Account is an exclusive offering tailored to offer premium banking services to customers with specially curated lifestyle, wellness, and entertainment benefits • The Business Maxima Current Account is curated keeping in mind the unique business needs of medium and large business entities, with industry-best features* Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB), a leading small finance bank, announced the introduction of the Maxima Savings Account and Business Maxima Current Account for the premium customer segment. These new offerings aim to improve the banking experience for both new and existing customers by providing a variety of services and benefits. The products are designed to provide customers with various benefits, superior features, and a premium experience to meet their various financial and banking needs.

The annual interest rate on the Maxima Savings Account is up to 7.5%, one of the highest in the industry, and customers can open the account with Rs. 1 lakh. Customers also have the flexibility to maintain Rs. 15 lakh or more in fixed deposits to meet the balance eligibility criteria of the Maxima Savings Account, an option not available with other standard savings accounts. Other exciting services offered by Maxima Savings Account include higher transaction limits, Free cheque & DD Issuances, Free transactions across all channels, and unlimited cash deposits and withdrawals at any branch. A Complimentary Health Prime Benefit is also offered with the Maxima Savings Account to applicable customers.

Business Maxima Current Account provides businesses and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet their unique needs. It features convenient online banking, instant fund transfers, and cash management options. Notable features include the ability for businesses to define their own cash deposit limit, a higher daily ATM withdrawal limit of Rs. 5 lakhs per day, the provision of beyond banking services such as account services for merchants, and free installation and rental fees for POS services. In addition, business account holders will have access to specialised relationship managers to guide and serve their customised banking needs.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ittira Davis, MD & CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said, "We are pleased to introduce our Maxima Savings Account and Business Maxima Current Account, designed exclusively for medium and large business entities, both new and existing. At Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, we believe in delivering a truly exceptional banking experience that caters to the unique needs and aspirations of our discerning customers. With our latest offerings, we strive to elevate the standard for banking excellence by providing a suite of premium benefits, personalised services, and exclusive deals. We are confident that our premium customers will find our solutions to be of immense value, and we look forward to forging stronger partnerships with them and nurturing their financial success.'' More than 1000 customers opted Maxima Savings account and a Business Maxima Current Account in the first 30 days following the soft launch. Both the Maxima Savings Account and the Business Maxima Current Account offer a RuPay Select Debit Card that provides access to wellness services, exclusive merchant offers, airport lounge access, and a premium health checkup.

*Transaction limits- both for cash and non-cash, benefits with attachments viz. CMS, POS, QR and unlimited deliverables in DD and cheque.

For information, visit: Maxima Savings Account – https://bit.ly/MaxSavUjj Maxima Current Account – https://bit.ly/MaxCAUjj About Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the leading small finance banks. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank began operations in February 2017 and currently serves 76+ lakh customers through its 671 branches and 20,000+ employees spread across 285 districts and 25 states and union territories in India. Gross loan book stands at Rs. 25,326 crore with a deposit base of Rs. 26,660 crore as of Jun 30, 2023. The bank remains committed to serving unserved and underserved segments through financial and digital inclusion as a mass-market bank. Ujjivan is a one-stop destination for financial services, offering a personalised customer experience. The strengthened digital interfaces across regions and languages have empowered Ujjivan customers to seek timely and easy access to finance at all times.

