Here's OxygenOS 14 Open Beta rollout timeline for OnePlus devices

OnePlus has announced the release timeline for OxygenOS 14 Open Beta, based on Android 14, for OnePlus devices. OxygenOS 14 is the latest iteration of the company's signature fast and smooth operating system.

Below is the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta rollout timeline for OnePlus devices:

October 2023

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

November 2023

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9RT 5G

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord N30

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

In addition, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE will start receiving the OxygenOS 14 update in the first half of 2024.

OnePlus noted that this rollout timeline is subject to change depending on the region and device model and is not applicable to carrier-exclusive models.

Last week, OnePlus announced the very first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for OnePlus 11 in India and North America, allowing users to experience the new features and improvements offered by the latest operating system.

The changelog includes an upgraded Aquamorphic Design, new carbon tracking always-on display (AOD) and improved performance, among others. You can check out the complete changelog below:

Security and privacy

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

User Care