You can now find and install third-party add-ons directly within Google Meet

Google has added a new setting that allows Workspace users to find, install, and use third-party applications without exiting Google Meet.

At the top of the "Activities" panel, click the featured add-on you want to install. On the Add on page that opens within Meet, click Install and begin using apps such as Confluence, Figma, Lucidspark, Miro, Polly and Read.ai in your meetings.

You can browse additional add-ons for Google Meet on the Google Workspace Marketplace using the "Get add-ons" button. Notably, in some cases, admins may have pre-installed add-ons for end-users or have turned off access to certain add-ons.

"Whether you’re leveraging the whiteboard capabilities of Miro or Lucidspark, or using Figma to explore design possibilities in real time — you can do it all within Google Meet, without switching tabs or opening additional applications," Google wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, you can share your screen with all meeting participants, even those who don’t have the add-on or are on an unsupported platform.

Last year, Google announced the integration of the Miro whiteboarding app in Meet, making it easier to foster collaboration and participation from all meeting participants. However, at that time, the third-party app would open in a separate tab with Google Meet in the sidebar.

With this update, Miro will open directly in Google Meet, allowing you to leverage the whiteboarding app's rich capabilities without leaving Meet. You can access the Miro integration with Meet by installing the Miro add-on in the Google Workspace Marketplace.

The ability to find and install third-party add-ons directly within Google Meet and the Miro add-on is already available to Rapid Release domains. The features are gradually rolling out to Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

The update will be available to all Google Workspace customers.