Google introduces live pointers in Slides for more seamless collaboration

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google has introduced live pointers, a new feature in Google Slides that allows you and your colleagues to see each other's mouse pointers in real-time.

To make your mouse pointer visible to collaborators, go to View > Live pointers > show my pointer. The feature can also be turned on by using the pointer icon in the toolbar.

Live pointers will remain visible across all slides until turned off. In addition, you can hide collaborator pointers for the current session by going into present mode, or by navigating to View > Live pointers > show collaborator pointers.

"Live pointers help to build connections when you're collaborating in real-time with others. With this update, co-creators can easily point out specific text or visual elements within a Slide in order to highlight important information and content," Google wrote in a blog post.

The feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains starting on September 18, 2023, and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on October 3, 2023, and will become visible to all users over the course of 15 days. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.