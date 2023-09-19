Left Menu

Business brief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:03 IST
Business brief
  • Country:
  • India

Global technology company Accenture on Tuesday said it has invested in the generative AI platform Writer.

Writer is designed to help organisations deploy AI-driven applications for increasing productivity across support, operations, product, sales, HR, marketing, and more, Accenture said in a statement.

Accenture chief marketing and communications officer Jill Kramer said, ''As we continue to expand the use of AI across our global marketing and communications function, the opportunities to enhance content creation, productivity and our entire marketing model are boundless''.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Writer CEO and co-founder May Habib said, ''Joining Accenture's 'Project Spotlight' program will enable Writer to benefit from Accenture's expertise from decades of deploying AI across industries and functions, and help us grow by driving broader awareness of our capabilities''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023