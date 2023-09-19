Business brief

Global technology company Accenture on Tuesday said it has invested in the generative AI platform Writer.

Writer is designed to help organisations deploy AI-driven applications for increasing productivity across support, operations, product, sales, HR, marketing, and more, Accenture said in a statement.

Accenture chief marketing and communications officer Jill Kramer said, ''As we continue to expand the use of AI across our global marketing and communications function, the opportunities to enhance content creation, productivity and our entire marketing model are boundless''.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Writer CEO and co-founder May Habib said, ''Joining Accenture's 'Project Spotlight' program will enable Writer to benefit from Accenture's expertise from decades of deploying AI across industries and functions, and help us grow by driving broader awareness of our capabilities''.

