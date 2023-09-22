OnePlus starts OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing for OnePlus 10R

OnePlus is commencing OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing for the OnePlus 10R users in India. If you own the device and want to experience the OxygenOS 14 in advance, you can apply for this closed beta program starting today.

To attend this Closed Beta Program, you need to meet the following requirements:

Using a OnePlus 10R India variant

An active OnePlus Community member

Willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team via the Feedback APP

Willing to join the OnePlus CBT Telegram group to communicate with the OnePlus team and other users actively and friendly

Additionally, make sure your phone has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2411_13.1.0.590(EX01)/CPH2423_13.1.0.590(EX01).

If you fulfil all these requirements, go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Follow the steps to apply for the program. Once you pass the application review process, you will receive the version in 2-3 days.

If you join the CBT program, you will have to remain patient, tolerate its instability, and accept all risks and issues that come with it, OnePlus warned.

"Also worth noticing, this program will sometimes require flashing builds that require a clean flash, which means it will cause data loss. So it is highly recommended that you remember to save all your data all the time. Currently, some 3rd-party applications are not compatible with Android 14. Therefore, problems like flashbacks, no response, and others may occur after upgrading," OnePlus added.

The OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta version also incorporates a couple of known issues:

Known issues