PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Ford pauses work on $3.5 bln EV battery plant in Michigan - Coty pushes ahead with plans for dual Paris listing - Ken Griffin joins Paul Marshall's bid for Telegraph Group - Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin picks Amazon device chief as CEO - Germany leads push to delay electric vehicle tariffs between EU and UK

Overview - Ford is pausing construction on a $3.5 billion plant in Michigan where it planned to make batteries for electric vehicles using technology from a Chinese company.

- Cosmetics maker Coty will sell 33 million new shares as part of a plan to seek a dual listing in Paris. - Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel hedge fund, has joined a consortium of investors led by Sir Paul Marshall to prepare a bid for the Telegraph Group.

- Amazon's outgoing head of devices Dave Limp will take over the helm of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin at the end of the year. - Germany is leading a European push to accept a British request for a delay to tariffs on electric vehicle sales between the UK and the EU.

