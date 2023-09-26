Samsung develops industry's first LPDDR-based LPCAMM for PCs and laptops

Samsung Electronics today announced the development of the industry's first Low Power Compression Attached Memory Module (LPCAMM) form factor. Based on LPDDR, the module is expected to transform the DRAM market for PCs and laptops, possibly extending to data centers.

The development of Samsung's 7.5 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) LPCAMM has completed system verification via Intel's platform and is set to be tested using next-generation systems with major customers this year, with commercialization planned for 2024.

According to Samsung, LPCAMM overcomes the shortcomings of the conventionally used LPDDR and DDR-based So-DIMMs that have limitations with performance and other physical features. Unlike LPDDR, LPCAMM is a detachable module, offering enhanced flexibility for PC and laptop manufacturers during the production process.

LPCAMM occupies up to 60% less space on the motherboard as compared to So-DIMMs. This allows more efficient use of devices’ internal space while also improving performance by up to 50% and power efficiency by up to 70%.

"With the growing demand for innovative memory solutions encompassing high performance, low power consumption and manufacturing flexibility across various fields, LPCAMM is expected to gain wide adoption in PCs, laptops and data centers. Samsung is committed to actively pursuing opportunities to expand the LPCAMM solution market and collaborating closely with the industry to explore new applications for its use," said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.