Varanium Cloud Ltd's Rs. 49.46 crores Rights Issue to open on September 28, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Mumbai based Technology solutions company, Varanium Cloud Limited is planning to raise Rs. 49.46 crore from the rights issue. Company's rights issue is scheduled to open on 28th September 2023 and priced at Rs. 123/- per share. The funds raised through the issue will be utilized to meet the working capital requirements, fund company's expansion plans and for general corporate purposes. Rights Issue will close on 4th October 2023.

The Company will issue 40,20,574 fully-paid equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each at a price of Rs. 123/- per rights share (including a premium of Rs. 118/- per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs. 49.46 crore. The rights entitlement ratio for the proposed rights issue is 1:10; 1 rights equity shares of Rs. 5 each for every 10 equity shares of Rs. 5 each held by the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date – 15th September 2023. Shareholders will have to pay 50% - Rs 61.5/- per share on rights issue application and remaining 50% - Rs. 61.5/- per share on one or more calls as decided by the board. Highlights:- • Funds raised through the rights issue will be used to fund company's expansion plans, meeting working capital requirements for the company's business activities and general corporate purposes • The rights entitlement ratio for the proposed rights issue is 1:10; 1 rights equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for every 10 equity shares of Rs.5/- each held by the equity shareholders • Company had fixed September 15th 2023 as record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue • Shareholders will have to pay 50% - Rs. 61.5/- per share on Rights Issue application and remaining 50% - Rs. 61.5/- per share on one or more calls as decided by the board • Founded in 2017, Varanium Cloud Limited specializes in providing services encompassing digital audio, video, and financial blockchain-based streaming solutions.

Incorporated in Dec 2017, Varanium Cloud Limited, previously known as Streamcast Cloud Private Limited is a technology company focused on providing services surrounding digital audio and video streaming services. The company's diverse product portfolio includes: • Edmission: A phy-gital platform that facilitates online learning, offering video conferencing capabilities for a large number of students and teachers simultaneously.

• JumpTalk: A cloud-based platform for video and audio conferencing, webinars, chats, and file transfers.

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): A service that leverages data centers and other infrastructure owned to offer the following services: • HydraWeb Solutions: A redefining business process outsourcing (BPO) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) service that is strategically operating in Tier 2 cities by leveraging the advantageous blend of lower operational costs and a skilled workforce present in these regions.

• Corporate & Public WiFi Mesh Services: An open Wi-Fi service that gives its customers unlimited, 24×7 internet access to the digital world with highly customisable solutions for all their internet needs.

• eCommerce-as-a-Service (EaaS): An end-to-end warehousing, packing, shipping, social media marketing, and customer relationship management service for e-commerce businesses that enables them to focus their efforts on R&D and expansion of their products and product lines.

Recently, Varanium Cloud Limited in partnership with QMS MAS (Medical Allied Services), also unveiled a cloud-based medical wearable device named "Vyana" on 21 April 2023. Vyana aims to address the growing need for medical wearables that provide timely assistance and is designed to continuously monitor vital parameters and send instant notifications as well as directly contact the user and their emergency contacts in case of significant fluctuations, making it must be used for high-risk groups.

Company has reported robust financial results for the financial year ended 2022-23. Revenues for the company increased 984% to Rs. 383.37 crore in FY23 as against revenues of Rs. 35.35 crore in FY22. Net Profit too jumped 917% to Rs. 85.46 crore as compared to the net profit of Rs. 8.4 crore in FY22. Reserves and surplus as on March 2023 was reported at Rs. 91.22 crore and assets at Rs. 183.99 crore. Company continued the growth momentum in Q1FY24. In the June quarter of 2023, the company reported sales of Rs. 170.61 crore, marking a 13.49% Q-o-Q and 227.25% Y-o-Y growth. EBITDA stood at Rs. 55.09 crore with a 32.29% margin, a growth of 29% Q-o-Q and 73% Y-o-Y. Net profit witnessed significant growth at Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2023 quarter, marking a 37.96% increase.

