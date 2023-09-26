India to offer DPIs to other nations, especially those who lagged behind in digitisation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, participated in a virtual conference on Monday organized by the World Bank known as the “South-South Knowledge Sharing Series.” This event centered around India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its potential to serve as an inspiring model for African nations, especially in light of the African Union’s recent inclusion in the G20 during India’s presidency of the summit this year.

The conference's theme was “Digital Public Infrastructure: The India Story” and representatives from the African Union highlighted the significant opportunities DPIs could offer to countries whose citizens are not yet connected to the internet.

During the discussion, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared India’s journey in adopting DPIs and how they have positively impacted the lives of people. He emphasized the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi — using technology to improve both people’s lives and Governance while providing opportunities for young Indians and entrepreneurs.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Today we are at a stage where digitization has transformed the lives of Indians drastically whether or not they are digitally literate. DPIs have changed the perception of Governance altogether. Earlier there was a perception that large democracies are destined to have dysfunctional Governments but in India’s case, we ensured that all the leakages are plugged through DPIs.”

The Minister also highlighted some key elements of India’s DPI ecosystem, such as Aadhaar, which serves as the backbone of digital authentication and facilitates access to government welfare programs, and UPI, a fintech layer that enhances financial inclusion.

“So far, India has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with nearly eight countries to share its India stack. This is a testament to India's success in leveraging technology to improve lives. The G20 has recognized the DPI based approach. There is also a recognition that countries that have lagged behind in the digitization journey can benefit from the Global DPI Repository. India serves as a global case study for how technology can profoundly impact people’s lives. India is eager to share its experiences and collaborate with other nations, offering them the India stack and digital public goods. This aligns with India’s commitment to the vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, promoting technology as a means to empower all as one global family. The overarching goal is to make the internet an enabler, promoting transformation, resilience, safety, and trust,” the Minister further added.

(With Inputs from PIB)