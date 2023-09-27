India win team silver in women's 50m 3 position event
Indian shooters won a silver medal in the womens 50m rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra shot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.
- Country:
- China
Indian shooters won a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra shot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.
Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756. Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th. Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashi Chouksey
- Chauksey
- Kaushik
- Indian
- South Korea
- Sift Kaur
- China
- Manini Koushik
- Asian
ALSO READ
China must play 'responsible' role in curbing North's threats - South Korea's Yoon
Himachal Pradesh CM congratulates Indian cricket team for win over Pakistan
Rally in Indian stocks continues, Nifty scales new peak
Indian-origin cop dismissed for use of ‘unreasonable force’ during arrest in UK
SC refers batch of pleas challenging validity of sedition law under Indian Penal Code to Constitution bench of at least five judges.