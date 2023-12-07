Worldstream selects Nokia to enhance interconnection infrastructure

Nokia said Thursday it has been selected by Worldstream, a leading player in the IaaS market, to enhance its interconnection infrastructure for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting services, enabling the latter to support services at speeds of up to 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), with the ability to grow capacity seamlessly.

Mark Vanderhaegen, Director of European Webscale Business at Nokia, said, "Worldstream needed an interconnection platform with the headroom to support the growth of its hosting and cloud services. We are delighted Nokia is a good fit for Worldstream's strategy, and we look forward to working with them to support the needs of their member customers in the region."

The Netherlands-based company has 15,000 servers in operation and has a global customer base that includes major financial institutions, and reputable companies in the industrial, enterprise, broadcasting, and agricultural sectors.

The partnership will see Worldstream deploying Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms, offering scalability, performance, security, and efficiency.

Nokia's system design innovation, along with the industry-proven Service Router Operating System (SR OS), ensures improved network speed, flexible capability, and reliability in the 7750 SR system for deterministic scaling of capacity, along with extending the life of the deployed systems.

Danny Frazer, Network Manager at Worldstream, said, "A solid network is vitally important as Worldstream expands its cloud services portfolio and grows its data center footprint nationwide. Nokia's proven and resilient IP router platform gives us the improved quality of service and scalability we need that will grow with our business."