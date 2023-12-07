Business brief

Left Menu

Healthcare technology and logistics platform AllTrak on Thursday said it has raised Rs 4.2 crore in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.The funds will be utilised for the expansion of the wokforce, technology enhancement, and logistics operations expansion across multiple cities in the country, AllTrack said in a statement.

The funds will be utilised for the expansion of the wokforce, technology enhancement, and logistics operations expansion across multiple cities in the country, AllTrack said in a statement. ''Healthcare is going to be one of the important sectors for India to grow. We want to grab this opportunity and build and offer a robust ecosystem for healthcare companies to grow. The support from IPV investors has helped us in the journey,'' said Amit Gupta, founder and CEO, AllTrak.

