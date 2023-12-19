Direct My Call on Pixel helps you save time when calling customer service: Here's how to activate it

Amidst the hustle and bustle of our hectic schedules, reaching out to customer support can often feel like a daunting task. Direct My Call, a Pixel-exclusive feature makes those calls a little more bearable by helping you quickly navigate menu options while on a call.

Direct My Call is a feature available on Pixel 3a and newer devices in the United States and Pixel 6 and newer devices in the U.K. It is specifically tailored to assist users when dealing with businesses that utilize automated menu systems like certain airlines and major retailers. It displays the automated voice prompts and what options you have to choose from through tappable number buttons during a call.

The feature is currently available in English.

To activate Direct My Call on your Pixel, follow these steps: