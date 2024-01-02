TEC brought 37 more products under Simplified Certification scheme

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:25 IST
The technical arm Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) of Department of  Telecommunications (DoT), has  brought  37 more  products under Simplified Certification scheme (SCS) w.e.f.  01 January 2024.  This will reduce the time taken for certification from eight  weeks to two  weeks and promote ease of doing business.   These products include  media gateway, IP security equipment, IP terminals, optical fibre or cable, transmission Terminal Equipment, etc.  The total products under SCS have now gone up to forty nine from twelve.

Further, only administrative fee will be charged by the TEC for Essential Requirement (ER) based applications submitted under MTCTE irrespective of GCS and SCS category w.e.f. 01 January 2024.

The evaluation fee has been completely waived off. This is a huge relief for the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) or applicants as it amounts to reduction in application fee by more than 80 per cent, thereby further reducing the compliance burden.

Presently, there are sixty Telecom & Networking products which have been notified under MTCTE regime.

(With Inputs from PIB)

