Left Menu

OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out for OnePlus 8T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:46 IST
OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out for OnePlus 8T
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has announced the release of the stable OxygenOS 14 update (based on Android 14) for the OnePlus 8T in India. The phone maker is initially pushing the update directly to users who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta programs, followed by a gradual rollout to a broader user base.

OxygenOS 14 update brings several new features including an upgraded Aquamorphic Design, improvements to cross-device connectivity and security and privacy, among others.

Check out the complete update changelog below:

Smart efficiency

  • Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.
  • Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Cross-device connectivity

  • Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

  • Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

  • Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.
  • Adds support for app-specific refresh rates to improve user experience.

Aquamorphic Design

  • Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.
  • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.
  • Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care

  • Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

OnePlus advises users to ensure their OnePlus 8T has a battery level above 30% and a minimum of 5GB of available storage space before initiating the update process. Additionally, users should verify that their phone has been updated to the detectable version: (KB2001_13.1.0.583(EX01) or KB2001_13.1.0.582(EX01)) before proceeding with the update.

To check for the update, users can navigate to Settings > About device > tap 'Up to date' > tap the icon on the top right > access beta program > follow the provided steps to apply > check for updates.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024