OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out for OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has announced the release of the stable OxygenOS 14 update (based on Android 14) for the OnePlus 8T in India. The phone maker is initially pushing the update directly to users who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta programs, followed by a gradual rollout to a broader user base.

OxygenOS 14 update brings several new features including an upgraded Aquamorphic Design, improvements to cross-device connectivity and security and privacy, among others.

Check out the complete update changelog below:

Smart efficiency Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap. Cross-device connectivity Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Adds support for app-specific refresh rates to improve user experience. Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

Improves system animations by making them even smoother. User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.